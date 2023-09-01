PM Modi congratulates RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das for being ranked top central banker globally1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:31 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ranked top global central banker by Global Finance magazine.
US-based Global Finance magazine ranks Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das as the top central banker, globally. With an 'A' grade rating in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023, Das has also been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A .
In addition to Das, other central bank governors who received an 'A' rating include Roberto Campos Neto of Brazil, Amir Yaron of Israel, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam of Mauritius, and Adrian Orr of New Zealand. Those who received an 'A-' grade include Leonardo Villar of Colombia, Hector Valdez Albizu of the Dominican Republic, Asgeir Jonsson of Iceland, Perry Warjiyo of Indonesia, and others.
It's worth noting that Shaktikanta Das was previously honored with the 'Governor of the Year' award at the Central Banking Awards 2023 in London. This recognition highlights India's financial leadership on the global stage, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations for Das's dedication and vision in bolstering the nation's growth.