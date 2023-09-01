US-based Global Finance magazine ranks Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das as the top central banker, globally. With an 'A' grade rating in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023, Das has also been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A .

The Global Finance magazine's annual Central Banker Report Cards aim to recognize central bank governors who have outperformed their peers through innovative, creative, and persistent strategies. Various attributes such as success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management were taken into consideration for the grading.

The grading scales from A - F and an 'A' represents an excellent performance down through an 'F' for outright failure, asserting the highest remark to Das's performance. Switzerland's Governor Thomas J Jordan and Vietnam's central bank chief, Nguyen Thi Hong, also earned 'A' ratings in this assessment.

The report emphasizes the crucial role of central banks in addressing inflation, which has been exacerbated by increased demand and disrupted supply chains, as well as their role in stabilizing the economy.

“Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das. This is a proud moment for India, reflecting our financial leadership on the global stage. His dedication and vision continue to strengthen our nation's growth trajectory," PM Narentra Modi tweeted.