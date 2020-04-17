Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM Modi praises RBI Governor's announcements saying it will improve liquidity

1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2020, 02:23 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi said these steps would help small businesses, MSMEs, farmers and the poor
  • It will also help all states by increasing WMA limits

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the announcements made by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor will improve liquidity and credit supply and also help small businesses, farmers and poor.

"Today’s announcements by @RBI will greatly enhance liquidity and improve credit supply. These steps would help our small businesses, MSMEs, farmers and the poor. It will also help all states by increasing WMA limits," PM Modi said on Twitter.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today announced new measures to maintain adequate liquidity in system, facilitate bank credit flow and ease financial stress. The central bank announced that it will conduct targetted LTRO of 50,000 crore, cut reserve repo rate by 25 basis points and eased NPA rules for banks.

RBI has also increased WMA (Way and Means Advances) of states by 60% over and above the level as on March 31, 2020. The increased limit will be available till September 30, 2020. RBI said it will provide greater comfort to the states to undertake COVID-19 containment and mitigation efforts and enable them to better plan their market borrowings.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout