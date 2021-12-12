New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the function on 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to ₹5 Lakh' Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan today.

"Deposit insurance covers all deposits such as savings, fixed, current, recurring deposits, etc. in all commercial banks, functioning in India. Deposits in State, Central and Primary cooperative banks, functioning in States/Union Territories are also covered," said the PMO.

"In a path-breaking reform, bank deposit insurance cover was enhanced from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh," it added.

As per an official statement from Prime Minsiter's Office, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance and RBI Governor will also be present on the occasion.

With deposit insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, the number of fully protected accounts at end of the previous financial year constituted 98.1 per cent of the total number of accounts, as against the international benchmark of 80 per cent.

The first tranche of interim payments has been released by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation recently, against claims received from depositors of 16 Urban Cooperative Banks which are under restrictions by RBI. Payout of over ₹1,300 crore has been made to alternate bank accounts of over 1 lakh depositors against their claims, informed the PMO.

