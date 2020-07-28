PM Modi to hold meeting with top bank, NBFC chiefs tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold meeting with top bank, NBFC chiefs on Wednesday evening "to discuss and deliberate on vision and roadmap for the future," Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

At the meeting, to be held via video conference, Modi is likely to take stock of the state of the economy and credit flow during the pandemic.

"The topics on agenda include credit products and efficient models for delivery, financial empowerment through technology, prudential practices for stability and sustainability of financial sector," PMO said.

"Banking sector plays an important role of contributing to India’s economic growth through financing infrastructure, agriculture, local manufacturing including MSMEs. Financial inclusion can play a big role in financial empowerment through technology," PMO further said.

MSME credit push, update on credit schemes announced in Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan package might also be discussed.

Senior officers from the Government will also be a part of the interaction.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated