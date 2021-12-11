NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a function on ‘Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to ₹5 Lakh’ on December 12 in New Delhi.

Deposit insurance covers all deposits such as savings, fixed, current, recurring deposits, in all commercial banks, functioning in India. Deposits in the state, central and primary cooperative banks, functioning in states/union territories are also covered.

The government has enhanced bank deposit insurance cover from ₹1 lakh to ₹ ₹5 lakh to provide more relief to depositors in the event of the failure of a bank.

With deposit insurance coverage at ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, the number of fully protected accounts at end of the previous financial year now constitutes 98.1% of the total number of accounts, as against the international benchmark of 80%.

The first tranche of interim payments has been released by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation recently, against claims received from depositors of 16 Urban Cooperative Banks which are under restrictions by RBI. Payout of over ₹1,300 crore has been made to alternate bank accounts of over 1 lakh depositors against their claims.

Union Finance Minister, MoS Finance and RBI Governor will also be present on the occasion.

