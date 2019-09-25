The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Tuesday announced a restriction on Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) for six months. The banking regulator capped the withdrawal limit at ₹1,000 citing under reporting of NPAs by the bank. The Mumbai-based co-operative bank has 11,000 crore of public deposits.

Founded in 1984, this multi-state co-operative bank has 137 branches in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. All India Bank Depositors Association (AIBDA) Tuesday raised concerns over the protection of the interest of customers. "What is at stake is their hard-earned money parked with the bank for regular household requirements, and in many cases even their lifetime savings," AIBDA President Sunil Bhandare said. Customers of PMC Bank on Tuesday took Twitter to express dissatisfaction after the RBI directions.

All you need to know:

1) PMC Bank customers are not allowed to withdraw more than ₹1,000 for a period of six months, starting from September 23. "According to the directions, depositors will be allowed to withdraw a sum not exceeding ₹1,000 of the total balance in every savings bank account or current account or any other deposit account by whatever name called, subject to conditions stipulated in the RBI directions," the RBI said.

2) The bank is not allowed to grant or renew any loans, according to the RBI notice. As on 31 March, the Mumbai-based co-operative bank had ₹11,617.34 crore deposits and loans of ₹8,383.33 crore.

3) The RBI, however, said the issue of the directions to PMC Bank should not be construed as cancellation of banking licence by the central bank. PMC Bank can continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till further notice/instructions from RBI.

4) The Reserve Bank of India appointed an administrator for PMC Bank who will find out the extent of damage done to the bank and take appropriate action. As an administrator, he will assume the role of the chairman and board of directors, said RBI.

5) The urban co-operative bank also cannot enter into any arrangement for sale, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets. "As the MD of the Bank, I take full responsibility and assure all the depositors that these irregularities will be rectified before the expiry of six months," PMC Bank managing director Joy Thomas said.

"It is the RBI and the government's responsibility to intervene and create trust in the minds of the people. They should take steps to ensure that people's money does not go down the drain," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said.