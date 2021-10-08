PMC Bank at an advanced stage of resolution, says RBI deputy governor

Jaspal Bindra, executive chairman, Centrum Group, had said in June that the new entity has to be operational in the next 120 days and only when that is done, will the RBI draft a scheme on amalgamation with PMC Bank. The plan will then be sent to the government for approval and official notification. Under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, only a bank can be merged with another and, therefore, the process will start only once the small finance bank is created.

