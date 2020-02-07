New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday stayed the Bombay High Court order allowing the sale of assets owned by bankrupt Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) to repay dues of Punjab and Maharashtra Bank Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday had moved the apex court against Bombay High Court, which ordered to settle dues of depositors of PMC Bank.

According to the Reserve Bank, sale of HDIL's assets would dent its attempts to revive the bank, which has been hit by a ₹6,500-crore scam. The Bombay HC's order goes against the RBI's efforts.

Last month, the Bombay HC had ordered liquidating the assets of the infrastructure company to settle dues of depositors of PMC Bank.

The high court had also appointed a three-member committee to assess the value of encumbered assets and sell them for speedy recovery of dues payable by the firm to the crisis-hit bank.

The high court had allowed the sale of HDIL's assets after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed, seeking formation of a committee with a retired judge as its head to dispose off property of HDIL.

Nearly two-thirds of the PMC Bank's total loan book is exposed to HDIL.

