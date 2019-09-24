The Reserve Bank of India or RBI has put restrictions on the amount depositors of Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) can withdraw from their accounts with the urban co-operative bank. "According to the Directions, depositors will be allowed to withdraw a sum not exceeding ₹1,000 of the total balance in every savings bank account or current account or any other deposit account by whatever name called, subject to conditions stipulated in the RBI Directions," the RBI said.

The RBI however said that the issue of the directions to PMC Bank should not be construed as cancellation of banking licence by the central bank. PMC Bank can continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till further notice/instructions from RBI. The Reserve Bank may consider modifications of these directions depending upon circumstances. The restriction will remain in force for a period of six months, said RBI.

Further, according to the RBI's restrictions on the urban cooperative bank, PMC Bank will also not be able to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and accept fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations, without prior approval in writing from the central bank.