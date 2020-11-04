PMC seeks investors for bailout plan

Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank Ltd has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from potential bidders to take a controlling stake in the crisis-ridden lender.

“The objective of the process of invitation of EoI is to identify a suitable equity investor or group of investors willing to take over management control so as to revive the bank and commence regular day-to-day operations," an expression of interest (EoI) released on the bank’s website said on Tuesday.

The last date for submitting the EoI is 15 December.

On 23 September 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suspended all activities of PMC Bank and appointed an administrator for six months. The banking regulator also restricted the withdrawal of money from customers’ accounts. Large and frenetic withdrawals of deposits were noticed four days before the restrictions came into force.

The massive fund withdrawals began after some large depositors reportedly got a whiff of a whistleblower’s complaint to the regulator.

Typically, RBI slaps such massive restrictions if it finds withdrawals beyond a prescribed threshold within a given period. In PMC Bank’s case, more than 60% of its customers had small deposits of around ₹10,000 each.

The whistleblower’s complaint had details of the massive under-reporting of bad loans by the bank, and its exposure to troubled real estate companies, such as HDIL.

Soon after, the bank’s suspended managing director and chief executive officer, Joy Thomas, in a “confession letter" to RBI, admitted that the actual exposure to HDIL was over ₹6,500 crore—four times the regulatory cap, or a whopping 73% of its entire assets of ₹8,800 crore.

According to the EoI, after the commencement of normal day-to-day operations, it will be open for the investor(s) to convert the lender into a small finance bank by making an application to RBI.

“This will be subject to compliance of RBI guidelines on voluntary transition of primary (urban) co-operative banks (UCBs) into small finance banks (SFBs)," it added.

The investor(s) should ideally bring in the capital required for enabling the bank to achieve the minimum required capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of 9%.

However, investors may also explore the option of restructuring a part of the deposit liabilities into capital or capital instruments, the bank said.

