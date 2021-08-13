PNB bank fraud accused gets bail for attending daughter's roka ceremony in Mumbai

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of obtaining letters of undertakings (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit (FLCs) of about ₹13,500 crore from Brady House branch of PNB in favour of foreign branches of Indian banks, based on fraudulent documents, and causing the nationalized bank a huge loss. An LoU is a guarantee given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant short-term credit to the applicant.

