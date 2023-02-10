PNB, Bank of Baroda raise lending rates by up to 25 bps after repo rate hike
PNB announced that it has effected a 25 basis point increase in the repo linked lending rate from 8.75% to 9% while BoB has increased its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points across all tenures
Public sector lenders Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) have raised their lending rates by up to 25 basis points following the interest rate hike by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this week.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×