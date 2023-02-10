Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Banking /  PNB, Bank of Baroda raise lending rates by up to 25 bps after repo rate hike

PNB, Bank of Baroda raise lending rates by up to 25 bps after repo rate hike

1 min read . 06:50 AM IST Livemint
The saving grace is that Dena Bank is much smaller than Bank of Baroda, and Vijaya Bank is the strongest of the three. Photo: Mint

PNB announced that it has effected a 25 basis point increase in the repo linked lending rate from 8.75% to 9% while BoB has increased its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points across all tenures

Public sector lenders Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) have raised their lending rates by up to 25 basis points following the interest rate hike by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this week.

Punjab National Bank announced that it has effected a 25 basis point increase in the repo linked lending rate (RLLR) from 8.75 per cent to 9 per cent effective from Thursday.

“Exchange is hereby informed that the increase in the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) is from 8.75% to 9.00% w.e.f. 09.02.2023," said PNB in its filing.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a hike in repo rate for the sixth time in a row, by 25 bps to 6.50 per cent with immediate effect.

It was the sixth time the interest rate has been hiked by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since May last year, taking the total quantum of increase to 250 basis points.

Bank of Baroda has increased its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points across all tenures. The new rates are effective from February 12, it said in a regulatory filing.

After the latest revision, its MCLR by 5 bps to 7.90 per cent from 7.85 per cent for the overnight tenure, while that for one month has been raised from 8.15 per cent to 8.20 per cent.

The MCLR for three-month tenure has climbed from 8.25 per cent to 8.30 per cent, for  while six-month MCLR stands revised to 8.40 per cent from 8.35 per. The MCLR rate for the one-year tenure has been hiked from 8.5 per cent to 8.55 per cent, said Bank of Baroda (BoB).

The rise in MCLR will impact corporate borrowers.

