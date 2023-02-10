PNB, Bank of Baroda raise lending rates by up to 25 bps after repo rate hike

The MCLR for three-month tenure has climbed from 8.25 per cent to 8.30 per cent, for while six-month MCLR stands revised to 8.40 per cent from 8.35 per. The MCLR rate for the one-year tenure has been hiked from 8.5 per cent to 8.55 per cent, said Bank of Baroda (BoB).