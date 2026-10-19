PNB has comfortable capital buffer, targets 15% credit growth this year, says CEO Chandra

Harsh Kumar
3 min read19 Oct 2026, 10:12 AM IST
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Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank.
Summary
The state-owned bank has no plan to raise capital in the current financial year.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has a comfortable capital buffer and does not plan to raise capital in the current financial year, managing director and chief executive officer Ashok Chandra said in an interview with Mint. The second-largest public sector bank is targeting credit growth of about 15% while moderating corporate loan growth to 10-11%.

PNB expects its net interest margin (NIM) to improve in the coming quarters, supported by the recent 25-basis-point (bps) repo rate hike and a focus on replacing lower-yielding advances. Its domestic NIM rose 10 bps to 2.74% in the September quarter, Chandra said.

Core operating profit, excluding treasury and recovery, grew 29% year-on-year in the September quarter, following growth of 32-33% in the previous quarter. The New Delhi-based bank released its Q2 results on 16 October.

“Except the treasury side where the G-Sec yield has hardened… we have not seen any challenge in any parameter. The bank has shown a very robust performance in core areas,” Chandra said.

The recent repo rate hike is expected to contribute about 7 bps to its margins in the current quarter.

“NIM will further grow, further improve,” he said, adding that the lender expects continued improvement in NIM and return on assets.

PNB’s growth outlook comes amid geopolitical uncertainties and evolving interest rates. Chandra said India’s real gross domestic product grew 7.8% in the latest quarter, while full-year growth is projected at 7.1%. He expects the banking sector to register credit growth of at least 13-14% in the current financial year.

For PNB, retail, agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will remain the principal growth drivers. The bank expects retail lending to grow about 18%, agriculture credit by 18-19% and MSME lending by 21-22%.

Also Read | PNB Housing bets on micro loans, small developers to boost margins

RAM sector

Housing loans grew about 14% in Q2, while the overall retail portfolio expanded about 16%. Chandra expects the retail segment to register another 1-2% growth in the third quarter. MSME credit grew 19.8% in the September quarter and is expected to accelerate in the coming quarters.

“RAM sector, definitely there is going to be good growth,” he said, referring to retail, agriculture and MSME lending.

Corporate loan growth, meanwhile, is expected to moderate to 10-11% as the bank focuses on improving portfolio returns by replacing lower-yielding advances.

Deposit mobilization remains a priority as PNB balances loan growth with funding requirements. The bank is targeting deposit growth of 9-10%, against 9.9% currently, and plans to launch a millennial recurring deposit scheme shortly. Chandra said the bank is also emphasizing the safety of bank deposits to attract retail customers.

With its credit-deposit ratio at 75.5% in Q2, PNB has room to increase the ratio to 77-78%, he said.

The lender mobilized $2.7 billion through foreign currency non-resident (bank) deposits and fully deployed the funds to replace bulk deposits and certificates of deposit. The move helped lower funding costs and improve the yield on advances, Chandra said.

On asset recoveries, the bank is targeting 13,000 crore for the full financial year. It recovered 2,800 crore in the September quarter and about 5,600 crore in the first half.

Also Read | Stronger PSU banks now face agility test amid global turmoil: PNB chief Chandra

Customer services

PNB is expanding its customer-facing services. Relationship managers have been introduced in 3,000 branches to serve their top 200-250 customers. Wealth management services are planned for the latter part of the third quarter and the fourth quarter.

The bank is developing a digital trade finance platform and a dedicated mobile application for exporters and importers, covering foreign exchange trading, rate setting and letters of credit.

PNB’s capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio stood at 17.95%, while its common equity tier-1 capital ratio was 14.44%, Chandra said, adding that the bank did not plan to raise capital this fiscal.

The lender’s total business crossed 30 trillion and stood at over 31 trillion in the latest quarter. Its five-year plan, drawn up in 2025, targets a total business of about 47 trillion.

Also Read | FCNR liquidity boost comes with margin cost for private banks

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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