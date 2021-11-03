Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  PNB cuts home, auto, other loan rates amid festive season. Details here

PNB cuts home, auto, other loan rates amid festive season. Details here

Photo: Mint 
1 min read . 06:29 PM IST Livemint

The bank had last cut its RLLR on September 17 from 6.80 per cent to 6.55 per cent

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank on Wednesday announced a cut in its benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points to 6.50 per cent. 

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank on Wednesday announced a cut in its benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points to 6.50 per cent. 

The Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has been changed from 6.55 per cent to 6.50 per cent with effect from November 8, PNB said in a regulatory filing. With reduction in RLLR, all loans including home, car, education, personal loans would become cheaper. The bank had last cut its RLLR on September 17 from 6.80 per cent to 6.55 per cent.

The Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has been changed from 6.55 per cent to 6.50 per cent with effect from November 8, PNB said in a regulatory filing. With reduction in RLLR, all loans including home, car, education, personal loans would become cheaper. The bank had last cut its RLLR on September 17 from 6.80 per cent to 6.55 per cent.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“With effect from November 8, 2021, PNB to provide one of the lowest interest rates on car loans at 6.65% and further reduced home loan rates, which now start from 6.50%, making its banking service more attractive than ever before," PNB said in a statement.

Moreoever, to promote the government's efforts towards the adoption of electric/green vehicles, PNB has slashed the interest rate on e-vehicles and CNG vehicles to 6.65%, while it starts from 6.75% for other cars.

The lender has also reduced personal loan rates by 5 basis points (bps)to 8.90%. Additionally, the limit on personal loans has been revised upwardly to 20 lakh with a repayment period of 72 months.

RLLR was introduced in October 2019. It is a floating rate-based personal or retail loan that is linked to external benchmarks, such as repo rate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Five penny stocks to watch out for in 2022

Wait for a phased introduction of T+1 trade settlement

The coming disruption over card tokenization

Shoppers, companies on the edge as prices soar

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!