State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) today said that it has slashed the repo-based lending rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.55%.

"The repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) has been changed from 6.80 per cent to 6.55 per cent, with effect from September 17, 2021 (Friday)," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The RLLR was introduced in October 2019. It is a floating rate-based personal or retail loan that is linked to external benchmarks, such as the repo rate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Shares of PNB on Friday closed at ₹39.70 apiece on the BSE, down 5.02% from the previous close.

What is repo rate?

Repo is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks for their short-term requirements.

Recently, PNB has said its board has approved raising up to ₹6,000 crore by issuing bonds.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the board of directors on Friday.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said its board has "approved raising of capital through issue of Basel III additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds or Tier II bonds or a combination of both in one or more tranches up to an amount of ₹6,000 crore".

