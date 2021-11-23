Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PNB data breach: Bank denies claims, issues a four-point clarification note

PNB data breach: Bank denies claims, issues a four-point clarification note

In a four-point clarification note, PNB said all the information systems attached to the bank's server were checked and no data breach as mentioned in the report was found.
06:47 AM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has confirmed the glitch but denied any exposure of critical data due to the vulnerability

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has denied claims made in a cyber security firm's report that the personal data of the bank's millions of customers was breached due to a loophole in its system.

According to the report by the cyber security firm Cyberx9, a vulnerability in the server of PNB allegedly exposed the personal and financial information of its about 180 million customers for about seven months. CyberX9 has claimed that the vulnerability provided access to the entire digital banking system of PNB with administrative control.

Meanwhile, the bank has confirmed the glitch but denied any exposure of critical data due to the vulnerability.

 

.

1) We have thoroughly checked our ICT systems those on Internet-facing and operating in the background at PNB. There has been no breach of systems and pilferage of any personal data of any of our customers and account holders of PNB. 

2) It is an established fact that hackers regularly attempt to penetrate every and all Internet-facing systems anywhere in the world. PNB has implemented stringent security controls in all our ICT systems. The reported attempt of the perpetrator was monitored and checked. All our critical ICT systems dealing with banking transactions are kept in a secure zone, called DM zone with multiple layers of protection. 

3) Bank has deployed Data leak prevention solutions that prevent any unauthorized data to be sent through emails. The said zone does not permit unauthorised access to anyone including internal staff. The ICT systems are monitored round the clock by competent staff at the security operation centre. The data at rest and transit are encrypted using proprietary algorithms. 

4) The bank is certified with International ISO 27001 best information security practices which are validated minimum every year and as and when significant up-gradation to the ICT systems is undertaken. These standards and best practices are also adopted in India. 

“Our customers are very valuable to us. We assure our all customers that PNB, your bank, will strive hard to keep your personal data highly confidential meeting to the best possible standards. Towards this, PNB will always be at the forefront to implement the best available resources to implement the best security controls to secure the Information of our all customers," the bank said.

