PNB earned ₹268 crore as ATM, debit card charges1 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2020, 04:09 PM IST
- PNB collected ₹152.88 crore from customers by levying annual maintenance charges (AMC) on debit cards
- The figures pertain to 2019-20 fiscal year
Punjab National Bank (PNB) collected around ₹268 crore as ATM transaction charges and annual maintenance fee on debit cards during 2019-20 fiscal, according to an RTI reply.
The public sector lender collected ₹152.88 crore from customers by levying annual maintenance charges (AMC) on debit cards.
While ₹115.21 crore was garnered by way of levying a fee on ATM transactions, the bank said in a response to a Right to Information (RTI) filed by Madhya Pradesh-based RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur.
In response to a query about the AMC on debit cards, New Delhi-based PNB said, "AMC for Punjab National Bank is ₹150 per year plus taxes (for classic, platinum and international debit cards). AMC for Kisan Credit Cards, Mudra, PMJDY and cards issued under other government schemes is nil."
To a query about the amount that was collected in 2019-20 from customers for not maintaining minimum average balance, the lender said that there is no provision for charging penalty on the non-maintenance monthly average balance in PNB.
However, the bank denied any information on the positions vacant and how many positions were sanctioned as on April-end 2020. "The information sought is not specific which does not come under the definition of 'information' as provided u/s 2 (f) of RTI Act, 2005," PNB said.
