PNB expects 3,800 crore recovery from Bhushan Power resolution

"Recoveries are better in January, it will be definitely on the expected lines up to March. Last time, I had given guidance of recovery of about ₹8,000 crore through reduction (by way of resolution) in NCLT cases. So we will await as there are big accounts... Bhushan Power is one account where we are anticipating cash recovery of ₹3,800 crore. And DHFL is also there where bidding (for resolution of NPA) has been completed very recently. There also we expect a good amount of recovery," Rao said.