PNB expects to recover ₹32K cr of bad loans this FY 29 Jul 2022, 10:56 PM IST
- The bank is also looking to reduce its net NPA ratio as a percentage of total assets to 3.5% by March-end
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is aiming to recover ₹32,000 crore worth of bad loans this fiscal, according to managing director and chief executive Kumar Goel. The public sector bank is also looking to reduce its net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio as a percentage of total assets to 3.5% by March-end, from 4.28% at the end of the June quarter.