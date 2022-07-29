PNB expects to recover 32K cr of bad loans this FY

In the June quarter, PNB posted a 70% drop in net profit to ₹308 crore due to higher provisioning for bad loans and impact on treasury income. It incurred market to mark-to-market (MTM) losses of ₹1,409 crore in Q1, compared to a reversal of MTM of about ₹301 crore a year ago. While PNB lagged its peers in both credit and deposit growth in the quarter, it is aiming for a credit growth of 10-11% this fiscal, led by retail assets.

