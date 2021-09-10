OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >PNB gets approval to raise up to 6,000 crore through bonds

Punjab National Bank's (PNB) board met on Friday to consider the proposal for raising of capital through issuance of Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) Bonds and Additional Tier-II bonds or a combination of both.

In a meeting that commenced at 11 am and concluded at 2:55 pm, the PNB board has approved the raising of capital of upto 6,000 crore. 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout