Home >Industry >Banking >PNB gets approval to raise up to 6,000 crore through bonds

PNB gets approval to raise up to 6,000 crore through bonds

The PNB board has approved raising of capital of up to 6,000 crore.
1 min read . 03:34 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Punjab National Bank's board met today to consider the proposal for raising of capital through issuance of Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) Bonds and Additional Tier-II bonds or a combination of both

Punjab National Bank's (PNB) board met on Friday to consider the proposal for raising of capital through issuance of Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) Bonds and Additional Tier-II bonds or a combination of both.

In a meeting that commenced at 11 am and concluded at 2:55 pm, the PNB board has approved the raising of capital of upto 6,000 crore. 

