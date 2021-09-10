PNB gets approval to raise up to 6,000 crore through bonds

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab National Bank's (PNB) board met on Friday to consider the proposal for raising of capital through issuance of Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) Bonds and Additional Tier-II bonds or a combination of both.

In a meeting that commenced at 11 am and concluded at 2:55 pm, the PNB board has approved the raising of capital of upto ₹6,000 crore.