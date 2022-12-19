PNB hikes FD rates by up to 95 bps, now get as high as 8.05% on this tenor3 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 04:06 PM IST
For fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, the leading public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised the interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of 19.12.2022. Following the revision, the bank has hiked FD rates by 95 bps on 666 days and by 40 bps on tenors of above 3 years to 10 years. According to the announcement, PNB will begin offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for the general public, 7.75% for elderly individuals, and 8.05% for super senior citizens on deposits that mature in 666 days.