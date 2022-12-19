PNB hikes FD rates by up to 95 bps, now get as high as 8.05% on this tenor

On domestic deposits of less than Rs. 2 crore, senior citizens 60 years of age and over (up to 80 years of age) would get an additional rate of interest of 50 basis points (bps) over the prevailing standard rates for a term up to 5 years and 80 bps for a tenure above 5 years. The highest rate of interest that can be charged over the appropriate standard rate for existing employees and retired employees who are also senior citizens should be 150 bps for a tenure up to 5 years and 180 bps for a term above 5 years. PNB has mentioned on its website that “Further, Super Senior Citizens of age above 80 years shall get additional rate of interest of 80bps over applicable card rate across all maturity buckets. In case of staff members as well as retired staff members who are also Super Senior Citizens, maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate shall be 180 bps over applicable card rate across all maturity buckets."

