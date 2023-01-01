PNB hikes interest rates on savings accounts and FDs effective from today

The nation's leading public sector lender, Punjab National Bank (PNB), increased interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposit accounts of less than ₹2 Cr.
The nation's leading public sector lender, Punjab National Bank (PNB), increased interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposit accounts of less than ₹2 Cr. to celebrate the new year with its customers. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of January 1, 2023. Following the modification, PNB increased the interest rate on savings accounts by 25 basis points, while customers of fixed deposits will see an increase of up to 50 basis points on a variety of tenors.
PNB Savings Account Interest Rates
On a savings account balance below Rs.10 Lakh, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.70% p.a, whereas on a savings account balance of Rs.10 Lakh to less than Rs.100 Crore, PNB will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.75% p.a.. PNB has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 2.75 % p.a. to 3.00% p.a. on a savings account balance of Rs.100 Crore & above.
PNB FD Rates
The bank will continue to give a 3.50% interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, while PNB will continue to offer a 4.50% interest rate on deposits maturing in 46 to 179 days. PNB will continue to give an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits maturing in 180 days to less than 1 year, but the bank has increased the interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 year to 665 days by 45 basis points from 6.30% to 6.75%.
Deposits maturing in 666 days will continue to offer an interest rate of 7.25% but those maturing in 667 days to 2 years will fetch an interest rate of 6.75% which is 45 bps higher than the old rate of 6.30%. The bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) maturing in more than two years and up to three years by 50 basis points, from 6.25% to 6.75%, while PNB will continue to give 6.50% on FDs maturing in more than three years and up to ten years.
On a fixed deposit tenure of 666 days, PNB is promising a maximum standard rate of 7.25%, 7.75% for senior citizens and 8.05% for super senior citizens. On domestic deposits of less than Rs. 2 crore, senior citizens 60 years of age and over up to 80 years of age would get an additional rate of interest of 50 basis points (bps) over and above the applicable standard rates for a term up to 5 years and 80 bps additional for a period above 5 years. Super Senior Citizens of age above 80 years, on the other hand, will get an additional rate of interest of 80 basis points over and above the appropriate standard or card rate for all maturity tenors.
