PNB hikes interest rates on savings accounts and FDs effective from today

On a fixed deposit tenure of 666 days, PNB is promising a maximum standard rate of 7.25%, 7.75% for senior citizens and 8.05% for super senior citizens. On domestic deposits of less than Rs. 2 crore, senior citizens 60 years of age and over up to 80 years of age would get an additional rate of interest of 50 basis points (bps) over and above the applicable standard rates for a term up to 5 years and 80 bps additional for a period above 5 years. Super Senior Citizens of age above 80 years, on the other hand, will get an additional rate of interest of 80 basis points over and above the appropriate standard or card rate for all maturity tenors.