PNB hikes service charges for NEFT, RTGS and NACH transactions

PNB NEFT Charges

On NEFT transactions up to Rs.10,000/- earlier the bank was charging ₹2.00 at the branch and zero for online transactions, but now it has been hiked to ₹2.25 at the branch and ₹1.75 for online transactions. Previously, service charges on transactions over Rs.10,000/- and up to Rs.1 lakh were ₹4.00 in-branch and nil online, but they have now been increased to ₹4.75 in-branch and ₹4.25 for online transactions. Previously, service charges for transactions beyond Rs.1 lakh and up to Rs.2 lakh were ₹14.00 in-branch and zero online, but now they will be ₹14.75 in-branch and ₹14.25 for online transactions. For NEFT transactions above Rs.2 Lakh, the service charges at branches have been hiked from ₹24.00 to ₹24.75 and 24.25 for online transactions. All the above charges are exclusive of applicable GST. PNB has mentioned on its website that “No charges from Savings Bank account holders for NEFT funds transfers initiated online."