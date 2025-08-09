Mint Explainer | The story behind the sudden exit of PNB Housing CEO
Summary
CEO Girish Kousgi’s sudden resignation has rattled investors and raised concerns about leadership stability at PNB Housing, even as the company posts a sharp turnaround in performance.
Mumbai: On 31 July, PNB Housing Finance Ltd announced the resignation of its managing director and chief executive officer Girish Kousgi, just two months after its second-largest shareholder Carlyle sold its entire 10.4% stake in the company.
