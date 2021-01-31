"As a related party transaction, I cannot do it with the promoter (PNB), we will be doing it with other banks. We have identified the banks and first we would like to do it with a few of them so that we perfect this and we will find out what are the friction, if there are any problems etc, we will go through the whole process once we have perfected it then we can go ahead and do it with larger number of players," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}