"We will need approval from Sebi for the rights issue. The draft letter of offer is in the final stages which we will submit to Sebi as quickly as possible. And once we have the capital, we will be in a position to go ahead and actually start doing businesses where risk weightage is 100 per cent be it a corporate loan, loan against property (LAP) or other such loans. That's where we will go ahead...and all these are high-yielding loans," Prasad added.