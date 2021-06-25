PNB Housing shareholders okay board appointments

Apart from Sharma’s appointment, shareholders voted in favour of appointing Neeraj Madan Vyas as a non-executive non-independent director; Sudarshan Sen as an independent director; Kapil Modi as a non-executive nominee director; Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan as an independent director for a second term of five years; Rajneesh Karnatak as a non-executive nominee director; Nilesh S. Vikamsey as an independent director for a second term; and Gita Nayyar as an independent director on the board of PNB Housing.