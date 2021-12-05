Punjab National Bank (PNB) said it has launched PNB Pride-CRMD module tool, an android-based application for differently-abled employees, to monitor and effectively follow up with the special mention account (SMA) borrowers.

This tool shall be compatible with iOS also very soon, it said. SMA accounts are stressed loans recognized early, enabling banks to initiate timely remedial actions, and preventing such borrowers from slipping to non-performing asset (NPA).

PNB said its Pride Module has built-in talkback software that allows the visually impaired to access the system independently and enables them to get in touch with the customers simply by tapping on their phones. The app aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities, it said, adding that the platform opens new vistas of opportunities for ‘PNB Warriors’ with visual or any other physical impairment, helping them to make a valuable and tangible contribution.

Vijay Dube, executive director, Punjab National Bank, emphasized on the abilities of differently-abled staff members and utilization of their skills in the conceptualization of PNB warriors and implementation of PNB Pride.

“The development of PNB Pride CRMD module was through a participative model and feedback received from differently abled staff members were incorporated in the module. The module is specifically developed with focus on our visually-impaired employees so that they are able to work with convenience and contribute to the business and collections in loan accounts," said Dube.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.