PNB launches android app for differently-abled employees

PNB said its Pride Module has built-in talkback software that allows the visually impaired to access the system independently and enables them to get in touch with the customers simply by tapping on their phones. The app aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities, it said, adding that the platform opens new vistas of opportunities for ‘PNB Warriors’ with visual or any other physical impairment, helping them to make a valuable and tangible contribution.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}