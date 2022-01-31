PNB launches co-branded credit card with Patanjali in partnership with RuPay

Praveena Rai, COO of NPCI, said, " We are pleased to associate with Punjab National Bank and Patanjali Ayurved for the launch of co-branded RuPay contactless credit cards. We believe these cards will provide a unique and memorable shopping experience for millions of PNB and Patanjali customers as it caters to their healthy lifestyle needs. Being a modern, contemporary, youthful and differentiated brand, Rupay endeavours to create innovative offerings for seamless payment solutions for our customers as a way of life.We at NPCI are constantly working towards making digital payments easier and safer for customers with RuPay. We are optimistic that this strategic collaboration will provide further impetus to RuPay's growth journey in the credit cards segment."

