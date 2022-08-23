New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has introduced a new facility of overdraft against fixed deposit on PNB One in a few clicks and a single OTP. Customers can avail loan without visiting a bank branch, it said, adding there is a concession of 0.25 per cent on the interest rate when applied through digital platforms like PNB One.

PNB launches pre-qualified credit card

PNB has announced the launch of its pre-qualified credit card with a host of features, including insurance coverage. This facility will be available for salary account customers and they shall be able to apply through the mobile banking app PNB One, website or Internet Banking Service (IBS), the lender said in a statement.

The bank will be offering this service under two platforms -- RuPay and Visa.

In other news, Punjab National Bank (PNB) is set to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for several mortgaged properties on August 25. The public sector lender will offer residential and commercial properties for bidding via e-auction. The interested bidders can log on to e-Bikray portal (https://ibapi.in) to participate in the e-auction.