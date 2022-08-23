PNB launches overdraft facility against fixed deposit (FD). Details here1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 06:50 AM IST
- PNB launches overdraft facility against FD: Customers can avail loan without visiting a bank branch, the lender said
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has introduced a new facility of overdraft against fixed deposit on PNB One in a few clicks and a single OTP. Customers can avail loan without visiting a bank branch, it said, adding there is a concession of 0.25 per cent on the interest rate when applied through digital platforms like PNB One.