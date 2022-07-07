PNB launches pre-approved personal loan in 4 clicks and single OTP

The end-to-end process is supposed to take less than a minute with instant disbursal in the account. Loan custom ers will no longer need to visit the branch for the loan processing and can complete the process from the comfort of their home or anywhere else. As of now, the bank is offering this service to salary account holders and pension accounts. Eligible customers can avail the facility through the digital lending platform PNB Instaloans which can be accessed through bank’s website and its mobile banking app, PNB One.