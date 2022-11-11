PNB launches special 600 days FD scheme with a maximum interest rate of 7.85%2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 08:01 PM IST
The nation's leading public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), has introduced a special 600 Days FD Scheme. For elderly persons 60 years of age and older and super senior citizens 80 years of age and older, the scheme is available for single deposit term deposits under ₹2 crore. PNB's special 600-day FD programme offers callable and non-callable options. PNB is providing a regular interest rate of 7.00% p.a. under the callable option, 7.50% p.a. for senior citizens, and 7.80% p.a. for super senior citizens. Whereas the bank is guaranteeing a regular interest rate of 7.05% per annum under the non-callable option, 7.55% per annum for senior citizens, and 7.85% for super senior citizens. As a result, PNB is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.85% on its special FD scheme.