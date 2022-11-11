PNB launches special 600 days FD scheme with a maximum interest rate of 7.85%

On October 26, 2022, the Punjab National Bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore by up to 75 basis points. Following the modification, the bank is currently providing interest rates on deposits that mature in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.50% to 6.10% for the general public, 4% to 6.90% for senior citizens and 4.30% to 6.905 for super senior citizens. For deposits maturing in 600 days, the Punjab National Bank will now give a maximum interest rate of 7% to the general public, 7.50% to older adults, and 7.80% to super elderly individuals. PNB has said on its website that “The additional rate of interest applicable on domestic deposits accepted from senior citizens is not applicable for NRO deposits."