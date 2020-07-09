PNB looking to raise up to 7,000 crore via share sale

Among private sector banks, Yes bank is in the process of raising upto ₹15,000 crore through follow up on public offer. ICICI bank on Wednesday said that it is looking to raise equity capital upto ₹15,000 crore after a gap of 13 years. On 28 June, Mint reported that India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd. too is planning to raise Rs. 10,000 - 13,000 crore via share sales in India and issuance of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in the third quarter of 2020-21,