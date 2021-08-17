MUMBAI: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) is looking to sell its exposure of Rs1,719.85 crore in KSK Mahanadi Power Company Ltd to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), other banks and non-bank financiers, it said in a public notice.

The sale, it said, will be done on a full cash basis, the reserve price for which has been set at Rs752.28 crore.

“Prospective bidders shall expedite the process of due diligence exercise and we shall make all possible efforts to bring copies of the documents at one place, for verification of the prospective buyer, which shall be intimated separately, depending upon prospective buyer’s response," the lender said.

Lenders typically sell stressed loans to ARCs at a discount, either in exchange of cash or a mix of cash and security receipts. These receipts are redeemable as and when the ARC recovers the specific loan. Banks, however, now prefer to sell loans mostly on a full cash basis.

The company was referred to the National Company Law Tribunal by Power Finance Corporation after it defaulted on repayments. The Hyderabad bench of the insolvency tribunal admitted the company on 3 October 2019. However, as Moneycontrol reported on 16 June, a petition by lenders to consolidate the resolution process of KSK Mahanadi and KSK Water and Raigarh Champa Rail was rejected by the tribunal on 12 February.

According to the NCLT order on 3 October 2019, KSK Mahanadi had approached various lenders in 2009 to finance the proposed 3,600 MW (6x600MW) coal-based thermal power project to be built at Nariayara in Janjgir, Champa district of Chhattisgarh and after due consideration, the lenders had agreed to extend various credit facilities.

Power Finance Corporation classified the account as non-performing on 15 April 2018 and informed the company through a letter dated 16 April, the NCLT order said.

