PNB looking to sell KSK Mahanadi loan worth Rs1,719.85 crore to ARCs

The company was referred to the National Company Law Tribunal by Power Finance Corporation after it defaulted on repayments. The Hyderabad bench of the insolvency tribunal admitted the company on 3 October 2019. However, as Moneycontrol reported on 16 June, a petition by lenders to consolidate the resolution process of KSK Mahanadi and KSK Water and Raigarh Champa Rail was rejected by the tribunal on 12 February.