PNB lowers rates on savings account deposits by 50 bps

"Interest shall be paid on a daily product basis at the rate of 3 per cent per annum in accounts where the end-of-day balance is up to ₹50 lakh and at the rate of 3.25 per cent per annum in accounts where the end-of-day balance is above ₹50 lakh. Interest shall be credited at end of each quarter i.e. February, May, August and November," PNB said.