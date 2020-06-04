Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Banking >PNB lowers rates on savings account deposits by 50 bps
Pedestrians walk past a Punjab National Bank office in Mumbai.

PNB lowers rates on savings account deposits by 50 bps

1 min read . 02:58 AM IST PTI

  • For deposits up to 50 lakh, the new interest rate will be 3%, down by 0.50% from 3.50%
  • Deposits of 50 lakh and above will earn interest of 3.25% as against 3.75% currently

NEW DELHI : Following industry peers, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday announced to lower interest rate on savings account deposits by 0.50 percentage point, effective July 1.

Following industry peers, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday announced to lower interest rate on savings account deposits by 0.50 percentage point, effective July 1.

For deposits up to 50 lakh, the new interest rate will be 3 per cent, down by 0.50 per cent from 3.50 per cent.

For deposits up to 50 lakh, the new interest rate will be 3 per cent, down by 0.50 per cent from 3.50 per cent.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Deposits of 50 lakh and above will earn interest of 3.25 per cent as against 3.75 per cent currently.

The rate of interest on savings fund deposit has been reduced with effect from July 1, 2020, Punjab National Bank said in a tweet.

"Interest shall be paid on a daily product basis at the rate of 3 per cent per annum in accounts where the end-of-day balance is up to 50 lakh and at the rate of 3.25 per cent per annum in accounts where the end-of-day balance is above 50 lakh. Interest shall be credited at end of each quarter i.e. February, May, August and November," PNB said.

The trimming of interest rate on deposits follows industry peers such as country's largest lender SBI, followed by Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Banks currently have sufficient liquidity, while the demand remains weak due to lockdown situation induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

This has pressured the core interest income as less demand has created a mismatch between interest earned on loans and interest outgo on savings deposits.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated