PNB  may  sell  stake  in NCDEX, Pridhvi  ARC  to free  up  capital

It added that bidders willing to assist the bank in the divestment process should have advised other entities and successfully completed at least one domestic divestment of shares of ₹50 crore or more in the financial services sector between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2021. PNB has been selling its non-core assets to raise capital for some time now, and this is the latest bid ahead of what is being seen as the phase where demand for credit would pick up. Growth of non-food credit, languishing for the major part of 2021 in the 6-7% range, showed signs of picking up in December, rising 9.28% from a year earlier.