State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it is going to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for residential and commercial properties starting 4 June.

So, if you are planning to buy a home at a very lower price from the existing market rates, you have a chance now.

PNB, in a tweet, said: "Plans? Big. Prices? Low! Participate in PNB's Mega e-Auction to get reasonable prices for residential and commercial property."

To know more, visit e-Bikray Portal: https://t.co/N1l10s1hyq pic.twitter.com/85SDOxguup — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) June 4, 2021

Guidelines for e-auction platform

Bidder has to complete the following formalities well in advance. They are:

1) Bidder/Purchaser Registration: Bidder to register on e-Auction Platform using his mobile number and email-id

2) KYC Verification: Bidder to upload requisite KYC documents. KYC documents shall be verified by e-auction service provider (may take 2 working days).

3) Transfer of EMD amount to Bidder Global EMD Wallet : Online/off-line transfer of fund using NEFT/Transfer, using challan generated on e-Auction Platform.

4) Bidding Process and Auction Results: Interested Registered bidders can bid online on e-Auction Platform after completing Step 1,2 and 3.

