State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it is going to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for residential and commercial properties starting 4 June.
So, if you are planning to buy a home at a very lower price from the existing market rates, you have a chance now.
PNB, in a tweet, said: "Plans? Big. Prices? Low! Participate in PNB's Mega e-Auction to get reasonable prices for residential and commercial property."
Guidelines for e-auction platform
Bidder has to complete the following formalities well in advance. They are:
1) Bidder/Purchaser Registration: Bidder to register on e-Auction Platform using his mobile number and email-id
2) KYC Verification: Bidder to upload requisite KYC documents. KYC documents shall be verified by e-auction service provider (may take 2 working days).
3) Transfer of EMD amount to Bidder Global EMD Wallet : Online/off-line transfer of fund using NEFT/Transfer, using challan generated on e-Auction Platform.
4) Bidding Process and Auction Results: Interested Registered bidders can bid online on e-Auction Platform after completing Step 1,2 and 3.
