PNB mega e-auction for properties: Check date and other details here

PNB mega e-auction for properties: Check date and other details here1 min read . 08:56 PM IST
- So, if you are planning to buy a home at a very lower price from the existing market rates, you have a chance now
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it is going to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for residential and commercial properties starting 4 June.
State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it is going to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for residential and commercial properties starting 4 June.
So, if you are planning to buy a home at a very lower price from the existing market rates, you have a chance now.
So, if you are planning to buy a home at a very lower price from the existing market rates, you have a chance now.
PNB, in a tweet, said: "Plans? Big. Prices? Low! Participate in PNB's Mega e-Auction to get reasonable prices for residential and commercial property."
Guidelines for e-auction platform
Bidder has to complete the following formalities well in advance. They are:
1) Bidder/Purchaser Registration: Bidder to register on e-Auction Platform using his mobile number and email-id
2) KYC Verification: Bidder to upload requisite KYC documents. KYC documents shall be verified by e-auction service provider (may take 2 working days).
3) Transfer of EMD amount to Bidder Global EMD Wallet : Online/off-line transfer of fund using NEFT/Transfer, using challan generated on e-Auction Platform.
4) Bidding Process and Auction Results: Interested Registered bidders can bid online on e-Auction Platform after completing Step 1,2 and 3.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!