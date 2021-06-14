Are you planning to buy a home at a very lower price from the existing market rates, you have a chance now as the Punjab National Bank (PNB) is all set to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for the mortgage properties on 15 June. The properties offered by the PNB e-auction will include all kinds of properties like housing, residential, commercial, industrial, etc.

"Not all 2021 goals have to wait. Participate in PNB's Mega e-Auction to get reasonable prices for residential and commercial property," PNB said in a tweet.

Bidder has to complete the following formalities well in advance :

1) Bidder/Purchaser Registration: Bidder to register on e-Auction Platform using his mobile number and email-id

2) KYC Verification: Bidder to upload requisite KYC documents. KYC documents shall be verified by the e-auction service provider (may take 2 working days).

3) Transfer of EMD amount to Bidder Global EMD Wallet: Online/off-line transfer of fund using NEFT/Transfer, using challan generated on e-Auction Platform.

4) Bidding Process and Auction Results: Interested Registered bidders can bid online on the e-Auction Platform after completing Step 1,2 and 3.

According to the e-Bikray portal, There are 12855 residential properties, 2804 commercial properties, 1400 industrial and 101 agricultural properties.

