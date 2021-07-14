Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both prime accused in the case, along with others are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges for allegedly perpetrating an over USD 2 billion (more than ₹13,000 crore) bank fraud in connivance with bank officials and by issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) at the Brady House PNB branch in Mumbai. The court has asked the ED to file its reply on July 28.