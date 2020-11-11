PNB raises 1,500 crore by issuing Basel III bonds

NEW DELHI : Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said it has raised ₹1,500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis.

The bank has issued and allotted ₹1,500 crore tier II (Basel III compliant) capital bonds at a coupon of 7.10% per annum on private placement basis, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank has allotted a total of 15,000 bonds to three allottees.

Globally, banks are required to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes under the Basel-III Capital Regulations.

These regulations were put in place in the aftermath of global sub-prime crisis to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Shares of PNB closed at ₹29.25 apiece on the BSE, down 1.02 per cent from previous close.

