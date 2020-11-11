PNB raises 1,500 crore by issuing Basel III bonds

PNB raises ₹1,500 crore by issuing Basel III bonds1 min read . 06:21 PM IST
PNB has issued and allotted ₹1,500 crore tier II (Basel III compliant) capital bonds at a coupon of 7.10% per annum on private placement basis
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PNB has issued and allotted ₹1,500 crore tier II (Basel III compliant) capital bonds at a coupon of 7.10% per annum on private placement basis
NEW DELHI : Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said it has raised ₹1,500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said it has raised ₹1,500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis.
The bank has issued and allotted ₹1,500 crore tier II (Basel III compliant) capital bonds at a coupon of 7.10% per annum on private placement basis, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
The bank has issued and allotted ₹1,500 crore tier II (Basel III compliant) capital bonds at a coupon of 7.10% per annum on private placement basis, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
The bank has allotted a total of 15,000 bonds to three allottees.
Globally, banks are required to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes under the Basel-III Capital Regulations.
These regulations were put in place in the aftermath of global sub-prime crisis to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.
Shares of PNB closed at ₹29.25 apiece on the BSE, down 1.02 per cent from previous close.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.