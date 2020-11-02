PNB reports 18% decline in Q2 net profit on higher provisions

Mumbai: State-run Punjab National Bank on Monday posted a net profit of ₹621 crore, down 17.9% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis on account of higher provisions.

In its investor presentation, the bank provided comparable numbers consolidating those of erstwhile United Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce with its own financials when they were separate entities. These three banks merged on 1 April and the September quarter numbers reflect the financials of the amalgamated entity.

The bank’s total provisions rose 11.3% y-o-y to ₹5,054 crore in the September quarter of FY21. Of this,

Its net interest income – difference between interest earned and expended – was ₹8,393 crore, up 29.3% from the same period last year. Its domestic net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, was 3.34% and was up 75 basis points (bps) sequentially.

PNB’s asset quality improved in Q2, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total advances declining 223 bps y-o-y and 68 bps sequentially to 13.43%.

The Supreme Court on 3 September ordered an interim stay on classifying bad loans if not declared so by 31 August and banks are expected to use this relaxation in the September quarter or till the final orders are passed. The bank said that as prudent measure, it has made a contingent provision of ₹180 crore in respect of such accounts that were not classified as non-performing which includes provision for interest income aggregating to ₹85 crore reckoned in operating profit.

The bank’s domestic deposits stood at ₹10.41 trillion, a slight increase from the same period last year. Its total domestic advances were at ₹6.97 trillion as on 30 September.

Shares of PNB on the BSE closed at ₹27.9, up 4.3% from its previous close.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via